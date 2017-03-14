Kehlani has cancelled her remaining European tour dates to undergo surgery to correct a hernia. The SweetSexySavage singer revealed on Instagram that she’s known about the hernia for a while and that the protrusion has gotten to the point where she has to call off her tour and have it operated on. She shared a close-up shot of the clearly visible hernia and explained to fans that she needed time for the surgery and recuperation.

“Hey guys… I’ve enjoyed being on the road in Europe so so much these past weeks. I’m deeply saddened to announce that I have to fly home for sudden unexpected surgery on my stomach, as some of you know I have a hernia (that squishy ball thingy above my belly button) and it’s gotten to a point of necessary surgery. I’m going to have to reschedule the rest of my European tour in order to get it done and heal up. thank you for all of your support. I love you guys.”

Kehlani has a penchant for being remarkably open about her health struggles, physical and otherwise. Last year, she very publicly went through a bout of depression and even attempted suicide. However, her latest project seems to indicate that she is moving on and healthy.