It’s been quite the ride for Pennsylvania teenager Kelvin Pena. Last summer, he went viral for feeding a pack of deer marshmallows while playing basketball with them and recording his exploits for all of Twitter’s entertainment. Kelvin then took that fame and used it to start the #EverybodyEats foundation and fed some needy families on Thanksgiving. He’s still busy on Twitter, feeding Canela, Money and the rest of the gang but now he’s diversifying his portfolio, per se, and feeding even more animals for our entertainment.

Kelvin got together with the Super Deluxe and went to Good Dog Animals in California to feed a wide array of animals and learn some of life’s most profound lessons. There, he encountered everything from regular ol’ dogs to a kangaroo, an owl, a goat and an actual wolf and did his best to feed them, learn from their mere existence and of course name them all.

The lessons ranged from “Be yourself,” to “have fun” and “be civil.” While the whole thing was humorous, it was all actually profound as well. Somehow, Kelvin is living the life all animal lovers dream of, and spreading plenty of positivity and joy in the process, so I’m all for whatever else he has on the way.

The more we get from Kelvin The Deer Whisperer, the better.

Texas animals got no chill 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/7lYdW2HhIs — Kelvin (@COLDGAMEKELV) March 18, 2017

I mean come on, this dude ran into a camel in Texas. A camel. In Texas.