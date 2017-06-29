Kendall Jenner put a selfie of herself over a picture of Tupac and Biggie onto a Tee shirt. The amount of disrespect is sickening 😷 pic.twitter.com/CFZUFB987S — Safwaan (@safwaansibda) June 29, 2017

I don’t know who thought this was a good idea in the first place, especially after that terrible Pepsi ad, but their position within the Kardashian-Jenner empire might need to be re-examined. Yesterday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner kicked off a firestorm of anger from music fans when they posted up a new line of t-shirts to their site with pictures of their face airbrushed over iconic artists. Hip-hop heads in particular were incensed that they would desecrate the images of Tupac and Biggie.

After letting the outrage swell for 24 hours, Kendall finally took to Twitter today to issue an apology. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset/offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this opportunity to learn from these mistakes, and again, we’re very sorry.”

One family member who was deeply offended was Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace who voiced her displeasure on Instagram. “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she wrote. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”