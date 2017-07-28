Kendrick Lamar has made it a habit to bring out surprise guests on his DAMN. tour. No, not at every show, but lately those guests have become more frequent additions to K. Dot’s set and in Chicago he upped the ante by bringing out one of their favorite natives: Chance The Rapper.

Sure, Chance is a likely candidate to get the Kendrick seal of approval, following J. Cole’s guest appearance in Detroit and 2 Chainz’s appearance in Brooklyn. It’s like he isn’t sure if Travis Scott and his flying, mechanical bird opening the show up isn’t enough, so Kenny is tossing platinum stars and Grammy winners into the mix for added effect.

Whatever the reasoning, it clearly worked, as the mere sight of Chano emerging from underneath the stage sent his hometown crowd into a frenzy, making enough noise to shake every phone pointed at the stage. When Chance launched into his hit “No Problems,” the reaction was somehow amplified, and when he and Kendrick began hopping around the stage to perform the track the reaction hit a fever pitch.

Kenny has plenty of dates left on the tour, especially after adding a second leg with YG to run through the fall, and even make a return appearance to Chicago, so who knows who he’ll bring out next.