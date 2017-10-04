Kendrick Lamar Shouts Out Colin Kaepernick: ‘He Wants To Stand For Something’

#Kendrick Lamar
10.04.17 1 hour ago

During an interview for Forbes‘ Under 30 Summit in Boston, Kendrick Lamar expressed his support for blackballed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, becoming just the latest in the growing list of entertainers who are standing in solidarity with his fight for equality. That list now includes rap stars Cardi B, J. Cole, and Jay-Z.

Kendrick made sure to emphasize that true change is slower than we often expect or want. “He wants to stand for something,” said Kendrick. “Simple as that. You don’t look at the moment, whether it’s gonna work or not. No, you look at what the next generation is gonna receive from it.” The moment was a part of a larger point that he made about work ethic, which also included a word of sage advice from mentor Dr. Dre, after a remark about the size of Dre’s house. “The easy is part is getting [a big house], [the hard part] is keeping this big motherf*cker!”

The “Loyalty” rapper also stressed the importance of respect. “Be yourself and do what you do but also know who laid down the groundwork,” he said. “Don’t go in your interviews and diss ’em and say you don’t like ’em and you don’t care for ’em. That’s your opinion. That’s cool, but you have to respect them.”

Check out the full video above, where Kendrick also discusses his biggest mistake in his creative process, his influences, and the thought process behind his name change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKKendrick Lamar

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP