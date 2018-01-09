Kendrick Lamar Performed An Insane ‘Damn’ Medley For The College Football National Championship Halftime

Kendrick Lamar did not disappoint during his heavily anticipated halftime performance at the College Football Playoff National Championship, marking the first time the event has ever had a halftime show. The Compton wunderkind took the stage to perform “DNA,” “Element,” “Humble,” and “All The Stars” for the packed Centennial Olympic Park between halves, providing his signature blast of energy to the already-charged atmosphere.

K. Dot’s live performances have become a highlight for music and sports fans of all stripes, even those who aren’t inclined toward hip-hop, so selecting him to perform was a masterstroke for the championship game organizers. Despite setting his performance outside of the stadium where the game itself was being played, fans in attendance at the game still got to experience one of the best live performers in rap. Except for Donald Trump, apparently.

Even the previous President of the United States counted Kendrick’s 2017 output among his year-end favorites, demonstrating the TDE rapper’s wide-ranging appeal. While it’s unlikely that Kendrick songs feature on the playlist for the current President’s — who was also in attendance for the game — Kendrick’s performance was a perfect opportunity to expose football fans who may have been unaware of the hype to his politically-charged output and make some new, unlikely fans.

Kendrick himself has shown an affinity for the game, so it stands to reason that there’s at least some common ground there. His electrifying performance just gave everyone in attendance more reason to add DAMN. to their musical rotation.

