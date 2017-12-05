Top Dawg Entertainment

A couple days ago, a Reddit user posted what looks like the back cover of a collector’s edition of Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., and yesterday, a listing for the new edition of the album appeared in Microsoft’s online music marketplace. That listing has since been removed (although you can find a cached version of the page here), but still, it looks like a deluxe edition of DAMN. is on the way at some point, even if it accidentally found its way online too soon.

Most notably, it features new black-and-white artwork of Lamar wearing a DAMN. t-shirt, and a new tracklist, which has been reversed, meaning it now starts with “DUCKWORTH.” and ends with “BLOOD.” Based on the tracklist from both the Reddit photo and the Microsoft listing, it doesn’t look like the album will come with any bonus tracks.

This of course plays into the Lamar-confirmed rumors that the album was also meant to be played backwards. Back in August, he said:

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards. It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio. I don’t think the story necessarily changes, I think the feel changes. The initial vibe listening from the top all the way to the bottom is … this aggression and this attitude. You know, ‘DNA,’ and exposing who I really am. You listen from the back end, and it’s almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of these pieces are who I am.”

Check out the new DAMN. artwork above.