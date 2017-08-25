Top Dog / Aftermath

Kendrick Lamar is set to make a big impact at the VMAs on Sunday and with it, possibly cement his status as the greatest rapper working today. We’ve talked about that genius in the past and the many times that Lamar has made the case, but now he’s confirmed a long-running theory about his hit album Damn that sure to bolster it in many fan’s eyes. Right on the eve of the weekend where he will return and hopefully break his run of VMAs bad luck, Lamar tells MTV News that Damn truly is designed and planned to be played backwards and forwards.

Now none of this means you need to go spinning vinyl backwards to hear Lamar summon demons or something similar. It’s based on the track lineup and how you choose to tackle the album will change the experience: