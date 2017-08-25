Kendrick Lamar Confirms The Long-Running Theory That ‘Damn’ Was Designed To Be Played Backwards

#MTV VMAs #MTV #Kendrick Lamar
08.25.17 53 mins ago

Top Dog / Aftermath

Kendrick Lamar is set to make a big impact at the VMAs on Sunday and with it, possibly cement his status as the greatest rapper working today. We’ve talked about that genius in the past and the many times that Lamar has made the case, but now he’s confirmed a long-running theory about his hit album Damn that sure to bolster it in many fan’s eyes. Right on the eve of the weekend where he will return and hopefully break his run of VMAs bad luck, Lamar tells MTV News that Damn truly is designed and planned to be played backwards and forwards.

Now none of this means you need to go spinning vinyl backwards to hear Lamar summon demons or something similar. It’s based on the track lineup and how you choose to tackle the album will change the experience:

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards,”“It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#MTV VMAs#MTV#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSDAMNKendrick LamarMTVMTV VMAS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 7 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP