Kendrick Lamar Is Opening ‘DAMN.’ Pop-Up Shops To Bring Exclusive Merch To Fans

#Kendrick Lamar
07.10.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s almost a requirement these days for hip-hop artists — you drop your album and then you open up a pop-up shop to sell some themed-merchandise. Kanye’s done it. Drake has done it. Future has done it, and now, as he’s gearing up to hit the road for an extensive summer tour, Kendrick Lamar has announced a full lineup of pop-ups centered around his most recent masterpiece DAMN.

Last week, on Friday, K Dot tweeted out a link to a website THEDAMNPOPUP.com that showed a rotating outline of a map of America. Today, he and TDE have finally filled it in with a collection of dates and locations that you can pick up some DAMN, swag on a temporary basis. As expected, the single-day stores happen to coincide with many of the dates of his tour.

Not every town he’s coming to is getting a pop-up however. Only 17 cities made the cut. You can check out the locations and dates below.

07/14 — Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT
07/15 — Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point
07/17 — Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW
07/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq
07/20-07-23 — New York, NY @ 39 Spring St.
07/21 — Washington, D.C. @ Ubiq
07/22 — Boston, MA @ Concepts
07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Livestock
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Notre
07/29 — Denver, CO @ Abstract
08/01 — Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well
08/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Livestock
08/04 — San Francisco, CA @ 45 Wentworth Place
08/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Institution
08/06-08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Blends
08/24 — Montreal, QB @ TBD
09/02 — Miami, FL @ TBD

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSDAMNKendrick LamarPop-up shop

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP