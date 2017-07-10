Getty Image

It’s almost a requirement these days for hip-hop artists — you drop your album and then you open up a pop-up shop to sell some themed-merchandise. Kanye’s done it. Drake has done it. Future has done it, and now, as he’s gearing up to hit the road for an extensive summer tour, Kendrick Lamar has announced a full lineup of pop-ups centered around his most recent masterpiece DAMN.

Last week, on Friday, K Dot tweeted out a link to a website THEDAMNPOPUP.com that showed a rotating outline of a map of America. Today, he and TDE have finally filled it in with a collection of dates and locations that you can pick up some DAMN, swag on a temporary basis. As expected, the single-day stores happen to coincide with many of the dates of his tour.

Not every town he’s coming to is getting a pop-up however. Only 17 cities made the cut. You can check out the locations and dates below.

07/14 — Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT

07/15 — Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point

07/17 — Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW

07/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq

07/20-07-23 — New York, NY @ 39 Spring St.

07/21 — Washington, D.C. @ Ubiq

07/22 — Boston, MA @ Concepts

07/25 — Toronto, ON @ Livestock

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Notre

07/29 — Denver, CO @ Abstract

08/01 — Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well

08/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Livestock

08/04 — San Francisco, CA @ 45 Wentworth Place

08/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Institution

08/06-08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Blends

08/24 — Montreal, QB @ TBD

09/02 — Miami, FL @ TBD