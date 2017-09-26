Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Getting a job can be tough: Right now in the United States, there are about 14.3 million people who don’t have one (based on some quick math with the current population and unemployment rate). So sometimes, in the hunt for gainful employment, you have to either find a way to stand out or be left without a stable gig. Designer and illustrator Dawayne Kirkland took a real leap with his job application with a parody of Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” and if I was in the position to hire anybody for anything, he’d start tomorrow.

The video made the rounds on Reddit earlier today, and in it, Kirkland spits some fire bars over the a recreation of the “DNA” beat, and he starts, “I got, I got, I got, I got / Internship on internship inside my resume / In that visual communications, I got BFA.” Calling himself “Great Bambino with a mouse,” he comes in hot near the end with a gorgeous It reference:

“I hope this emphasized

That for the job, I’m fit

And if you’re Pennywise

Then you’ll realize I’m really it.”

Kirkland wrote in the video description that this idea was a response to YouTuber GaryVee’s video “WE ARE HIRING CREATORS!,” and the title says he’s trying to work at VaynerMedia. So, if you’re reading this, Gary or anybody at VaynerMedia, at least have this talented, creative, and ambitious young man in for a sit-down.