Kendrick Lamar Scrapped ‘Good Kid, MAAD City’ Three Times Before It Was Ready

#Kendrick Lamar
09.14.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will cover the September 23 issue of Billboard, and their cover feature is a gold mine of insightful quotes and side-splitting reminisces from the pair of rap luminaries. At 47, Top Dawg has more than enough street tales and studio stories to fill a book, but it’s Kendrick’s revelation of the work ethic that led him to re-record his groundbreaking debut Good Kid, MAAD City four times that perfectly explains why TDE is indeed at the top of the hip-hop world today.

You were already working on Good Kid, MAAD City?

Lamar: Yeah, we did Good Kid about three, four times before the world got to it.

Meaning new songs?

Lamar: New songs, new ­everything. I wanted to tell that story, but I had to execute it. My whole thing is about execution. The songs can be great, the hooks can be great, but if it’s not executed well, then it’s not a great album.

Top also relates the hilarious story of how he got his first studio set up, back in his hustling days.

Tiffith: They made me do this. [Laughs] When I built my studio, I was looking for equipment — I’m not going to name where I got it from. When we picked it up, this dude told me he could help put it together. [Later], I go and pick the dude up, and I say, “Yo, I got to blindfold you.” He’s like, “What?” I’m like, “Lay down back here. I’m not going to do nothing to you. You don’t need to know where you’re going. I don’t want you coming back, stealing my shit.” He’s like, “Oh, yeah, I understand.” I get home, pull into the garage, and my girl’s there. So when I was like, “Come on,” he pops in with the blindfold, and she thought I had kidnapped the n*gga. Like, “What the f*ck is going on?”

Lamar: This dude got stories like this all day.

Tiffith: The next day, when he got in the car, he was looking for his blindfold. [Laughs]

Billboard also got some choice quotes from TDE co-presidents Dave Free and Terrence “Punch” Henderson, reflecting on building the label into the rap empire it is today. It’s clear that TDE is a brotherhood as much as it is a business, giving their artists the creative freedom to experiment and reaping the rewards of success.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSAnthony “Top Dawg” TiffithKendrick LamarTDE (Top Dawg Entertainment)

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP