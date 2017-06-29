After a third consecutive highly regarded studio album and a host of accolades, many — including Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, and members of our squad — feel like Kendrick Lamar is the best rapper alive. But is he the greatest rapper of all-time?
He believes so. During an interview with LA-based Big Boy TV, co-host Ayydé asked him whether he considered himself the lofty “G.O.A.T.” Big Boy — a hip-hop media personality of 20+ years, likely spoke for traditionalists when he quickly interjected “not at all,” but Kendrick humbly said “I got to,” and noted “what’s the point of doing it if you don’t want to be the best?”
If he is, there’s plenty of room at the top, boys and girls.
Ain’t no best…(C) Nas
East, West, North, South, etc…
But that’s such a loaded question. “I’m the best” bravado has been a staple of the game since it’s inception. Doesn’t mean the rapper saying it even believes it. Plus when K. looks around at his peers…its comparatively speaking he may as well be the GOAT.
But historically? Not even close.
Uh, that would go to the white boy, Em
Em doesn’t have 1 flawless album….so no.
He’s a great lyricist, a great battle rapper, a great singles writer, great storyteller, etc. etc. etc….
But you can’t ever be the best if you don’t have an album that is completely flawless.
That’s just stupid.
While ‘the best’ is subjective to personal opinion, Kendrick certainly has a case for it. Also, can we stop saying 3 albums and actually start including Section .80?
I think once you get to the top five ( pac biggie Kendrick em and possibly j) it generally becomes a matter of opinion. If something is so good it’s no longer debatable then it comes down to a matter of personal taste. Me I prefer the aggressiveness of kendrick and em. Some might prefer the style of j and biggie