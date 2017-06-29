Is Kendrick Lamar The Greatest Rapper Of All Time? He Thinks So

#Kendrick Lamar #Music #Vince Staples
06.29.17 1 hour ago 8 Comments

#KendrickLamar says he's the G.O.A.T. 🐐Thoughts? 🤔 (Via @bigboy) @real923la @kendricklamar @worldstar #WSHH

A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on

After a third consecutive highly regarded studio album and a host of accolades, many — including Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, and members of our squad — feel like Kendrick Lamar is the best rapper alive. But is he the greatest rapper of all-time?

He believes so. During an interview with LA-based Big Boy TV, co-host Ayydé asked him whether he considered himself the lofty “G.O.A.T.” Big Boy — a hip-hop media personality of 20+ years, likely spoke for traditionalists when he quickly interjected “not at all,” but Kendrick humbly said “I got to,” and noted “what’s the point of doing it if you don’t want to be the best?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar#Music#Vince Staples
TAGS2ChainzBEST RAPPER ALIVEBig BoyKendrick LamarMusicrealtalkTDE (Top Dawg Entertainment)Vince Staples

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 9 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP