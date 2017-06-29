#KendrickLamar says he's the G.O.A.T. 🐐Thoughts? 🤔 (Via @bigboy) @real923la @kendricklamar @worldstar #WSHH A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

After a third consecutive highly regarded studio album and a host of accolades, many — including Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, and members of our squad — feel like Kendrick Lamar is the best rapper alive. But is he the greatest rapper of all-time?

He believes so. During an interview with LA-based Big Boy TV, co-host Ayydé asked him whether he considered himself the lofty “G.O.A.T.” Big Boy — a hip-hop media personality of 20+ years, likely spoke for traditionalists when he quickly interjected “not at all,” but Kendrick humbly said “I got to,” and noted “what’s the point of doing it if you don’t want to be the best?”