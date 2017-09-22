Skrillex Breathes New Life Into Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ With A Boisterous Dubstep Remix

09.22.17 2 hours ago

It’s no secret that electronic producer Skrillex loves to work with rappers; in the past he’s collaborated with big names such as ASAP Rocky on “Wild For The Night” and with Rick Ross on Suicide Squad soundtrack banger “Purple Lamborghini.” He’s also dabbled in remixing other EDM producers’ biggest hits, so it’s only natural that those interests would eventually come together to create something truly special. That something is his remix of Kendrick Lamar’s monstrous summer smash, “Humble,” which you really should check out above.

For the most part, Skrillex has spent 2017 relatively busy on the dance side; aside from exuberant dance jam “Would You Ever” with Poo Bear, he’s had a quiet year in the so-called “urban” genres so far. That could change with the release of the “Humble” remix, which may just spark interest in more chopped-up, dubstep-flavored remixes of rap hits.

Meanwhile, Kendrick’s 2017 has been off the charts successful. DAMN. is one of the most talked-about (and best-selling) albums of the year, he’s been on a massively popular tour, punctuated by an appearance from Beyonce, and “Humble” so thoroughly demolished the charts that even South Park took a crack at a parody version that might actually be a banger in itself.

Here’s hoping that Skrillex decides to remix every song on DAMN. if for no other reason than to see what results.

