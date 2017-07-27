J. Cole Showed Up During A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Detroit And People Lost Their Damn Minds

Surprise concert cameos are always fun way to pop a crowd, and last night in Detroit, Kendrick Lamar planned a doozy. Midway through his show at the Palace of Auburn Hills, K. Dot paused everything and announced to the crowd that the DAMN tour was “the livest mother*cking experience of your entire life.” Then he asked for everyone to put their fingers in the sky while the song “Deja Vu” began to play and J. Cole levitated up from the middle of the stage just behind him. Needless to say, everyone in the building lost their ever-loving minds.

Kendrick gave Cole space to run through his 4 Your Eyez Only standout, before rolling into a pair of tracks from his 2014 release 2014 Forest Hills Drive, “A Tale of 2 Citiez” and “No Role Modelz.” After that, he ceded the stage back to Kung Fu Kenny and departed into the the shadows.

The live experience is one that can’t be duplicated. Literally anything can happen at any time, especially when you have a superstar with the draw power of Kendrick Lamar. While Cole’s cameo last night was a one-off — he’s headed up to Canada for a concert in Toronto on Friday — K Dot is expected to show up with Travis Scott in Chicago later tonight. Who knows what might happen, or who might hit the stage.

