Kendrick Lamar And Mac Miller’s Surprising DJ Kay Slay Collaboration Promises A ‘Cold Summer’

08.29.17 14 mins ago

Despite the fact that summer is almost over, DJ Kay Slay’s “Cold Summer” is a banger from start to finish. Yes, you read that right. In the year of our lord two thousand and seventeen, DJ Kay Slay of all people has returned and is actually bringing bangers.

Of course, a large part of creating dope collaborations on these Khaled-esque, DJ-led compilation projects — Kay Slay’s is called The Big Brother and is slated for a September 22 release through Empire — is selecting not just artists who match well on records, but bringing in just the right amount of surprise to keep listeners entertained, and that’s exactly what Slay did on this track.

Combining not just Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller, who already have great chemistry on records together, Kay Slay added an extra ingredient to the concoction: Kevin Gates. Then, for flavor, a dash of Rell, who I was pleasantly surprised to find out is still making music.

So far all that’s available is the clean version, but that’s sure to change in the coming weeks. The Big Brother will also feature collaborations with French Montana, Young Buck, Juicy J, E-40, Beanie Sigel, Dave East, Ice T, Kool G Rap, Bun B, and Scarface.

