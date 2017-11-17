Getty Image

Genius says they’ve found Kendrick Lamar’s “terrible ass song” that he referenced in a recent interview with Forbes for their famous “30 Under 30” issue. As it turns out, it’s actually not as bad as the rapper formerly known as K. Dot makes it sound in the interview. According to Genius’s research, it’s called “B*tch, I’m In The Club” and it lives on C4, the young Kendrick’s mixtape paying homage to Lil Wayne’s The Carter series of albums.

The evidence that this is the song he was referring to comes from a July 2017 Kendrick Lamar appearance on LA’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood morning radio show, where Kung-Fu Kenny revealed that he once made a wack record and that it could still be found on Youtube. The quote from the Forbes interview likewise mentioned that the song could still be found online. Kendrick was asked what moment he thought he’d truly made it, to which he responded:

“I think when I made a terrible single, and that shit was just garbage. That’s the real moment for sure. It’s the real moment because at that point you’re at your lowest, and what you think you should be doing, but at the same time, I wasn’t aware that that was my highest point because I got back in there and I did it all over again and continued to push through. That’s when I realized I really wanna do this because I ain’t give up when I made a terrible ass song.”

And when asked to specify which one, Kendrick responded, “It was a hard drive full of them, I can’t even tell you one. I said this probably in an interview a while back, it’s a record … Nah, I ain’t even gonna say the name, cause y’all be looking it up and finding it and everything.”

While there’s no guarantee that “B*tch, I’m In The Club” is exactly the song that he was referring to, it’s certainly an out-of-character song, even for the younger K. Dot that he was at the time. Its existence is largely credited to the popularity of Lil Wayne at the time and Kendrick’s reverence for one of his favorite rappers.

Is “B*tch, I’m In The Club” really as bad as Kendrick says or just an easily glossed-over youthful indiscretion? Check it out below and weigh in.