Kendrick Lamar’s Fierce New Song ‘The Heart Part 4’ Is Packed With Subliminals

#Kendrick Lamar
03.23.17 5 mins ago

🐐

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on

After teasing new music today with a mysterious Instagram post, Kendrick Lamar has now dropped a new single. The song has a lot of subliminals on it that seem like maybe they’re directed at Drake… the cold war between these two has been rumored for a long time.

“My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk ass / And crush your whole sh*t,” he raps at one point and then he straight up calls himself the greatest rapper alive on the track, a clear gauntlet at all times. The track is part of an ongoing TDE series of tracks that the collective has been releasing since 2010.

Kendrick shared the news via his Twitter, as he often does with new surprise projects:

This is one of the first things Lamar has shared since his critically-acclaimed pair of projects To Pimp A Butterfly and the also unannounced, surprise release of untitled unmastered last year. At the end of last year Kendrick put on a very small, intimate show in Brooklyn that we got a closer look at, where he rapped with fans and was in a more congenial mood. Listen and decide for yourself who these bars may be directed at.

Get it now via iTunes or stream it at Apple Music.

