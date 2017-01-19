Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Young Thug And More Join A$AP Mob In Celebrating Yams Day 2017

01.19.17

The A$AP Mob gang promised big surprises were in store for the second annual Yam$ Day event and they delivered in full on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Tyler The Creator and others joined a lineup that already boasted A$AP group members and affiliates along with Yams’ protege Joey Fatts, Joey BadA$$ and Pro Era, Lil Uzi Vert, Flatbush Zombies and more. Fan footage from the concert captures K. Dot performing “m.A.A.d. city,” Young Thug doing “Best Friend” and The Weeknd going with “Low Life” as his song choice for the Madison Square Garden crowd.

It’s like every cool rapper who wasn’t on the left coast with Migos last night ended up on the east with the Mob as they celebrated the life and lasting impact of Yamborghini, who passed away two years ago at the young age of 26. The fact that guys like K.Dot, Thugger, French Montana and Schoolboy graced the stage speaks to just how influential and well-loved Yams was not only as a musical entity but as a person. With many of his prolific words already chronicled on the web and in book form, his memory will continue to live on, especially if his crew continues to create epic moments like Yams Day happening in the future.



