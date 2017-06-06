Kendrick Lamar Leads A Stacked Voodoo Music + Arts Festival This Year

#Kendrick Lamar
Real Talk Editor
06.06.17

Voodoo Music + Arts Festival

For all intents and purposes, October really marks the end of what’s already been a pretty crazy festival season, before it all gets raring up to go again six months later when Coachella kicks off in April. Things look to end on a high note however, with the Voodoo Music + Arts Festival set to take place in New Orleans between October 27 and 29th. The organizers have put together a stacked bill, headlined by the biggest thing going in rap this year Kendrick Lamar. The other headliners include alt-rock icons Foo Fighters, and the reliable 2000s hitmakers The Killers.

Of course, as is the case with almost every music festival, it’s in the undercard where things get really interesting, and Voodoo is no exception. For rock fans especially, there’s a lot to like, whether its the appearance of Afghan Whigs, Strand of Oaks, Brand New or The Head And The Heart. For hip-hop fans, you have to love the inclusion of Post Malone, Miguel and Kehlani.

Tickets to the festival go on sale this Friday, June 9. Three day passes will set you back $140, which in the grand scheme of the major festival circuit is a pretty reasonable fee. You can purchase your passes on the official Voodoo Music + Arts Festival website here.

