Watch Kendrick Lamar Fight For Rihanna’s Honor In The ‘Loyalty’ Video

Following the monumental release of his new album DAMN., which cemented him as one of the best rappers in the game and has been followed up by a pretty incredible arena rap tour, Kung Fu Kenny continues to drop stunning videos to accompany tracks off the album. Today, he’s dropped the video for “Loyalty,” the Rihanna-featuring track off his album — and she shows up in the video as well.

This is one in a long string off visual off the record. There was the intensive “DNA” video, starring an interrogation with Don Cheadle, and of course, the whole album was kicked off with the flex that was the “Humble” video. Backlash be damned, at this point. The “Element” video was similarly arresting, offering a look at a side of America that most people turn their glance away from.

In the “Loyalty” video, Kendrick raps while surrounding by his peers, who keep falling into quicksand in the street. At one point, he comes to the aid of Rihanna, who is on the street in quite an outfit, antagonizing a man in a car. Kendrick fights the guy after he threatens Rihanna, and then they two are engulfed in quicksand. Watch above.