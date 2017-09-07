Can't wait for you guys to hear this! Everyone please spread the news. #ByAnyMeans2 will be here September 21st. 💕 A post shared by Dreka Gates (@realdrekagates) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Kevin Gates has been behind bars since October of last year, he reportedly won’t even be eligible for release until next summer, but Gates isn’t letting incarceration keep him from giving his fans new material to hold them over until he’s back home. There have been a few loose singles, but this week Team Gates — spearheaded by his wife Dreka — began a full blitz towards a new project this week, first with a new video for “What If” and now with a new song and a huge announcement.

Dreka took to her Instagram on Thursday to announce a new mixtape from Gates, appropriately titled By Any Means 2. Billed as a sequel to his stellar 2014 mixtape, one of the best releases of that year, the new LP will arrive in just a few weeks on September 21. Along with the announcement, Dreka and Atlantic dropped off a new track from Kevin titled “Had To,” and with the hypnotic mix of enveloping melodies, engrossing, multi-layered deliveries and passionate content it feels like Gates never missed a beat.

What remains to be seen is if BAM2 is new content, something Gates somehow created behind bars or leftovers from before Gates went to jail. Still, knowing all of the work that Kevin and Dreka put into his content and with the quality of “Had To,” it’s a safe bet that the new project will be potent no matter how or when it was created.

Stream “Had To” below and preorder Kevin Gates’ By Any Means 2 here.