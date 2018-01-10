Kevin Gates Has Officially Been Released From Jail

01.10.18 2 hours ago

Kevin Gates has been officially released from jail on parole today (January 10th) in Illinois after serving two consecutive prison sentences since October 2016. This was on schedule, after the Illinois Department of Corrections moved his projected parole date up from June 2018.

The Baton Rouge rapper, born Kevin Gilyard, had already done time in Florida’s Polk County Jail last year for kicking a female fan at one of his concerts. But as he was being processed for release last March, Gates landed back in jail for an outstanding warrant in Illinois for a weapons charge. He served nine months of a 30-month sentence.

While TMZ broke the story of his release, Gates appeared to confirm the news by posting “I’M HIM” to social media (see below) and deleting the rest of his Instagram posts. “I’m Him” was also how he closed an open letter to fans in September.

