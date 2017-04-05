Is This Modern Slavery?

Kevin Gates Calls Back To Joan Osborne’s ’90s Hit ‘One Of Us’ On His New Single ‘What If’

04.05.17

While many people were hoping that Kevin Gates would be out of jail right now, the Louisiana rapper is still sitting behind bars, waiting to see what’s going to happen next in his felony weapons case in Illinois. Even though he isn’t yet a free man, that hasn’t stopped him from giving his fans some new music. Last night, the Islah rapper unveiled his latest single, a track titled “What If.”

Produced by Ben Billions and Infamous, the song opens with Gates wondering, “What if God was one of us / Just a thug like one of us.” If you’re trying to place where you’ve heard that sentiment before, the line is a riff on the Joan Osborne’s 1995 mega-hit “One Of Us.” In her version, she asks, “What if God was one of us / Just a thug like one of us.”

In a poignant message posted to Instagram, Dreka Gates spoke about the song’s over-arching message. “You all KNOW that Kevin and I have always preferred to avoid statements to the media,” she said. “We speak directly to you guys and prefer to let the music speak for itself. Although Kevin is not a free man yet, he will be soon! In the meantime, I am SO excited to share this song from HIM to you all! He done been to hell and back, He done been to jail and back…”

You can listen to “What If” above.

