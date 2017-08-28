Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Sunday to challenge some of his famous friends, including Jay-Z and Beyonce, to donate to Houston relief organizations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s path of destruction over the weekend. While other celebrities such as Drake have already reached out in support of the Lone Star State, Hart took it one step further, not just devoting some of his own resources to the cause, but taking others to task to do the same.

Jay-Z has become known for his works of altruism recently, from showing support to other Black businessmen to using his pen to speak out against injustice, so I don’t see him backing down. Likewise, his wife Beyonce has built a reputation for charitable endeavors, including providing water to impoverished mothers in Burundi, Africa.

In the video posted above, Hart says, “I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless. But we’ve all done ’em. I’ve been a person that’s partaken in several of ’em. At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge. I challenge The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Jerry Seinfeld, and I think when you do it, you all should tag somebody else.”

Today, he issued a follow up post on Twitter promising that he would be providing a donation link shortly. “My heart hurts for Houston and I truly want to help,” he added, before dropping the real bombshell, that he was increasing his donation to $50,000, and expecting others to do the same. He signed off with final words of comfort for the residents of Houston: “My prayers are with you, Houston… Stay strong & keep your faith.”

I am getting all of the information 4 my donation link now and will be posting it shortly, My heart hurts for houston & I truly want to help — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 28, 2017

I should have everything within the hour and I will also be donating 50k instead of the 25k…I know alot of my friends will follow. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 28, 2017