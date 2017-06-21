Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Khalid seems to be on the Icona Pop track, where his hit song is going to be a thing among plugged-in folks one year, only to become a smash hit yet again when it’s discovered the following summer. How else can you explain him performing “Location” on The Late Late Show with James Corden almost a year after the American Teen single was released? Dude’s about to be large (again).

Khalid dropped by Corden with an assist from Apple Music, who tagged him as their “Up Next” artist. We’ve been fans ever since his debut album came out earlier this year. This performance is merely the latest excellent take on the song which already received a remix with Lil Wayne and Kehlani. It ranks below that time he performed it with a busker on the street, if only slightly.

Aside from performing “Location” and “Let’s Go” on the show, Khalid also recently showed up to Radio 1 for a piano session where he covered Frank Ocean’s “Lost” — and actually did the track justice. Covering Frank is no easy feat, but Khalid made it look easy, and between these two performances it looks like we’re going to be seeing a lot more from him in the future. Check out the performance above and the cover below.