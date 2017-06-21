Between A Frank Ocean Cover And His ‘Corden’ Performance, Khalid Is Looking Like A Superstar

Contributing Writer
06.21.17

Khalid seems to be on the Icona Pop track, where his hit song is going to be a thing among plugged-in folks one year, only to become a smash hit yet again when it’s discovered the following summer. How else can you explain him performing “Location” on The Late Late Show with James Corden almost a year after the American Teen single was released? Dude’s about to be large (again).

Khalid dropped by Corden with an assist from Apple Music, who tagged him as their “Up Next” artist. We’ve been fans ever since his debut album came out earlier this year. This performance is merely the latest excellent take on the song which already received a remix with Lil Wayne and Kehlani. It ranks below that time he performed it with a busker on the street, if only slightly.

Aside from performing “Location” and “Let’s Go” on the show, Khalid also recently showed up to Radio 1 for a piano session where he covered Frank Ocean’s “Lost” — and actually did the track justice. Covering Frank is no easy feat, but Khalid made it look easy, and between these two performances it looks like we’re going to be seeing a lot more from him in the future. Check out the performance above and the cover below.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN TEENjames cordenKhalidTHE LATE LATE SHOW

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP