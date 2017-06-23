Khalid’s Free Santa Monica Show Shut Down The Pier And Beach For A Half Mile

06.23.17 47 mins ago

I’ve been going to the Santa Monica Pier’s Twilight Concert Series for about three years, ever since I discovered it by total accident in 2015, and so far I’ve seen Alina Baraz, Mayer Hawthorne, Protoje, and The Ohio Players all perform there. But I have never, never seen anything like teenage sensation Khalid’s set Thursday night. The set not only shut down the pier, something I hadn’t seen from longer established acts, it proved one thing beyond a shadow of a doubt: Khalid is a legitimate superstar.

Since I’ve been to so many Twilight Series concerts, I consider myself sort of a vet. I know the perfect spot to stand on the pier to catch the best audio, I know which of the various craft beers on tap in the beer garden are the tastiest, I’m cool with many of the security staff and vendors. So, I thought it would be fine to show up around 8 PM, as the headliner set generally doesn’t begin until around 9:30.

This turned out to be a mistake, as by then, not only had access to the pier itself basically been cut off, there was hardly a single square foot of space on the beach below, for almost three blocks away from the stage. As local news reports show, the entire area was overrun with about 60,000 people, it was so packed that it shut down the beach and police even suggested avoiding the area:

Around The Web

TAGSKhalid

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 6 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 17 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 1 day ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP