Kid Cudi needs friends right now.
If that wasn’t obvious from his recent breakdown — wherein he was publicly dragged by his former mentor and checked himself into rehab — then it’s abundantly clear on his new album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. To be fair, Kanye’s had his own issues with real friends, and later recanted and continued to support his former protege. But clearly, Ye wasn’t involved in the studio, which is where Cudi really could’ve used him.
The album blows up all the problems with self-indulgence that Cudi’s had his entire career to massive levels. Throughout the 90-minute album (!) you can’t but feel that Cudi really needs someone in his corner, if only to tell him no.
From the very first track, it’s clear that Cudi’s had little editing for the record. Otherwise, they might have asked if we really needed that much groaning and maybe informed Cud that no grown man should let the phrase “sucking boobs” pass from his lips and into a microphone. The album is full of odd, embarrassing decisions like that. Passion is largely a collection of bad looks that could have been squashed or altered if Cudi just had a sounding board. “Releaser” contains the most needlessly irritating delivery of 2016 (outside of maybe “California” the rare clunker on Awaken, My Love! [Editor’s note: I disagree, “California” is fire]) Cudi’s strained whisper comes off like a cross between Serge Gainsbourg and Salad Fingers. The switch to French in that song was literally groan-worthy, as several startled coffee shop patrons who were unlucky enough to be sitting near me on my first listen can attest.
The lyrics are another area where a team lift would have made Passion more listenable. Cudi’s always portrayed himself as a deep soul with a penchant for the metaphysical and the difference between his fans and detractors is whether or not they took him at his word. He’s a tell-er, not a show-er. On “Mature Nature” he raps “this is so far out, trust me” and I don’t think I could better summarize Cudi’s career in a single sentence if you gave me 100 tries.
Personally think it’s his best piece of work.
It’s a sign of a rebound, MotM 1 & 2 were damn near classics, but the last 2-3 projects of his were pretty awful. As mentioned in the article, “Father Stretch My Hands” is the best song with Cudi in ~5 years. This album combined with that notable feature, while still not hitting earlier highs, show that he could get back to that peak and maybe even surpass it. MotM 3?
It is that. But this album that we have right now ain’t all that great. I do hope he comes all the way back, though.
Even his best albums have filler in them. Personally, I think it’s a welcome return to form.
Uproxx is fucking garbage, no wonder I’ve never heard of this shit website
Bruh. It’s his best since MOTM 2. Another great song cudi’s been on recently is “through the late night” on Birds in the Trap
Been such a huge cudi fan for years. I think you do a pretty good job of critiquing the album. I agree so strongly with somebody being there to say no in some cases but imagine it is hard to kill creativity and passion like Cudi’s in the studio. Hearing other cudi fans be patient for what is to come is just what is needed though, keep up your support guys.
I really liked the album. Probably my favorite from him.
And this is your opinion? Your opinion sucks lol sorry yo you just don’t understand that his music doesn’t need anybody to write a review bc its not about that. True Cudi fans are amazed at this man’s mind when he unveils his masterpieces. Not even you can deny he’s fire or else why write about him…even tho you were paid to lol
I can very much deny he’s fire. And I’m pretty sure I did haha. True fandom shouldn’t be blind acceptance of bad music.
@Gimpy you opinion of bad music. That is such a bold claim to make, people can’t “blindly” like his music because, Alex the terrible writer who replaced great writers from smoking section, think it’s bad? Because I think you’re articles are bad can people no longer read them?
I love most of these tracks the more I listen to this album…these writers never probably were even fans of The mix tapes or his earlier albums….the guide, kitchen, cosmic warrior, swim in the light, by design, releaser(epic), rose golden, baptized in fire, the commander, ILLusion. This album is fire….these writers listen to Tswift.
I have to say this review is accurate from a purely logical closeminded standpoint. However, this is the essence of Cudi. He does his own thing. Day what you want about his last few albums but he’s always made consistently good music in my opinion. SB2H is the only cudi album I can’t listen to cover to cover, but there are still good tracks on it. Also, based in this review is say this guy hasn’t heard his mixtapes. Songs like “that girl”, ” follow me”, “higher up”, etc. Are works of art t think.
I accidentally hit post lol. Nobody every claimed Cudder is a lyrical genius. Take his music for what it is, honest. Instead of trying to break down everything and categorize and judge just relax and listen. If you still don’t enjoy it I feel bad for you.