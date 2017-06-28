Any smart business person will tell you that its important to keep a diverse portfolio. While many know Killer Mike to be one half of the most ferocious rap duo of all-time, Run The Jewels, he also has another side business. While his parter EL-P is off putting money into a deli in his hometown of New York City, for the past several years, Mike has held it down as one of the owners of the SWAG Shop in Atlanta, Georgia, a men’s grooming salon.
In an exciting development, he’s decided to expand that venture and is preparing to open up a second location in the newly renovated Phillips Arena. That’s right, you can now get a close crop fade or a beard trim in between quarters at Hawks games.
“I’m very happy that the front porch of the Hawks is going to be host to a SWAG Shop,” Mike said in a statement. “It really is like a dream coming true because now kids are going to be coming down early just to hang out in my shop, buy a t-shirt, get a haircut and watch the game.”
Mike first teased the big announcement on Instagram back in May with a picture of him in front of the OG SWAG Shop talking to his partner Cory Sontag. “We got a lotta cool things coming and I’m happy to be doing it in the home town 1st!”
@killermike (Co Owner) x @corysontag (Brand Bully) Talking about the future of the #ShaveWashAndGroom brand & biz. We got a lotta cool things coming and I'm happy to be doing it in the home town 1st! #TheShaveWashAndGroomShop @swagshopedgewood @swagshop_atl @swagshopmerch Want a Job Hit Up @rnblove1 Be a Dope Barber and human being or don't apply! #ItsAVibe #CarsCutsCulture #hotwheelsandhaircuts #haircutsandhotwheels #Art #Sneakers #Events #Tees #Collabs #Artist #CarShowsAkaPullUps #ProductIsComingSoon
For those that don’t know, SWAG is actually an acronym that stands for Shave, Wash and Groom.
