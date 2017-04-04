Run The Jewels MC Killer Mike is one of the most outspoken voices for social justice and political reform in hip-hop today. During the 2016 Presidential election, he took on the role as one of the most vocal, and effective campaign surrogates for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Because of his activism, many have taken to wondering whether Mike might ever run for political office himself one day. Fortunately, because of one enterprising Twitter user, we finally have the answer to that question.
Someone named Keisha took it upon herself to ask Mike whether or not he’d ever run for office. His answer was surprising.
As the old saying goes, all politics is local. It’s actually quite noble that Mike would rather stay inside of his own community and affect change there — as a senior citizen, many, many years from now — rather than engrain himself into the Washington establishment. To that end, he’s already putting in the work. Just last month, Mike was honored in the Georgia State Senate for his work improving the infrastructure around his hometown in Atlanta.
During his speech on the Senate floor he promised that, “You can look forward to me stepping out on his campaign trail, I’m sure.” He then noted some of the problems that the city is still facing and needs to get a handle on, including, education. “Our school systems deserve more attention. Our teachers deserve more money. Our firemen deserve more money. And our policemen deserve more than new guns. They deserve to have enough cops on the street to be involved in the community.”
I'm In GA's state Capital. The place where law is written. In these hollowed halls have walked the most powerful people from my state. As a kid I came here via school field trips and those trips are a part of my love affair with my states political history and the political process. I was awarded a proclamation from my state this morning. US Sen. Nan Orrock awarded me and after a short speech by her and myself she led me around from introductions and pictures. I shook hands with Dems and GOP'ers and expressed my desire to see Ga push for What is right and Equitable for the Common man and woman. I wanna see this day be the start of another kids love for politics and like me that kid can go on to effect change in a bigger way. Thank u to all I met with and greeted today. Your hard work is not unnoticed and wether D or R I hope you fight to make Georgia solid for all Georgians. #YesIWoreMyChain #HellTheRuralLegislatorsWorkJeansNBoots 😂 #IPicturedMySelfHereAsAKid #AllBlackWithTheChainLikeDMCandRun #RIPKMJ #ITookTheChainOffForMySpeechTho #TheRepublicansToldMyWifeThatWasClassy #HeHadOnBoots 🤔 #UmmaKeepShhhDoe 😆
