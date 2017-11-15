Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a girl! Mazel tov to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as the pair who are expecting their third child, this time through a surrogate, revealed that they will be welcoming a daughter to join North and Saint at home. Kardashian went on the Ellen show as a guest today and let slip the news by accident, or at least played it off as such. The host was quick to catch onto it, though, and the audience erupted at the news.

It all happened while Kim was telling a story about her recent baby shower, and how she used it to prepare North for the upcoming addition to the family. “People brought toys and gifts,” she said, “and we were opening them all up the next day and North said: ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for baby sister.'”

The West’s have not yet picked out a name for their expected daughter, but North is already pumped up for having a sister. “North is really excited about that,” Kim revealed. “A brother was a little trickier. Now, she’s so excited. Let’s see if it lasts. I’ve had to explain to her: ‘When you come into my room in the morning I have to be with baby sister, I have to feed her.'”

