Clearly, baby fever was running wild in the Kardashian/Jenner household because the family reportedly has three children on the way, and today Kim Kardashian finally confirmed what was long rumored and all but confirmed: She’s expecting her third child with Kanye West. This comes on the heels of reports that both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are expecting as well, and though none of those reports have been confirmed, the Kim and Kanye reveal was a part of the newest tailer for the 10th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The talk of Kardashian/Jenner pregnancies grew so loud in the past week that Kim herself took to Twitter to confront some of the rumors, saying “People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about!”

People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2017

For her own reveal, Kim is shown FaceTiming her sister Khloe and announcing “We’re having a baby” excitedly. It has long been rumored that Kim and Kanye were having a third child with the help of a surrogate mother, and judging by Kim’s latest public appearances and the announcement, that appears true as well. The baby is reportedly expected to arrive in January, just one month before Kylie’s rumored child with Travis Scott.