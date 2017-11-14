Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Kanye was on your Twitter timeline allll day. OK – actually it feels like years ago, especially with Kanye’s prolonged absence from the game as he tries to get right, give advice and do his fashion thing. From asking Mark Zuckerberg for funding for his ideas to starting an issue with Wiz Khalifa to getting at outlets about their Black music coverage, Kanye was on one during that Twitter-heavy period after releasing The Life Of Pablo in early 2016. Anybody could get it – including comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Late Night Show host Kimmel actually brought back one of the tweets via Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian-West, who read one during the always hilarious mean tweets segment. In celebration of Kimmel’s birthday, he decided to have numerous tweets read about him – including Kanye’s. “Jimmy Kimmel put yourself in my shoes … Oh no that means you would have gotten too much good pussy in your life,” Kim read drolly, before replying, “good point” because why not.

Even in his absence, we’re getting a bit of the old Kanye, and for that we can be appreciative. Elsewhere, Kanye and Kim, who are expecting a third child, have to appreciate recently selling their Bel-Air home for twice what they paid at $17.8 million. Hopefully that fact ends up in a Kanye lyric about people wanting to live where he’s been that bad. Until then, we always have the memories of those since-deleted tweets.