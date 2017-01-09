Getty Image

Kim Kardashian only recently returned to posting on social media since she was brutally robbed in Paris last fall. Kardashian was reportedly bound, gagged and locked in a bathroom while four thieves made out with jewelry worth millions. Even worse? Some fans accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of faking the whole thing for publicity while others claimed Kim faked it to get a “butt reduction.” Still, with conspiracy theories lingering, French police have detained 17 people in connection with the robbery.

According to CNN, the group was picked up in Paris, Raincy and Vincennes and is now in detention after being caught in a police operation that took place early Monday morning.

Back in October, five masked men allegedly forced their way into Kardashian’s Parisian home by threatening the concierge with a weapon, handcuffing him, and forcing him to open the private apartment, per the French Interior Ministry. Once inside, two of the men made their way to Kim’s room and held her up at gunpoint.

Several weeks after the robbery, Kim’s husband Kanye West canceled his Saint Pablo tour and was checked into the hospital for mental health reasons. Divorce rumors plagued the couple, only recently dispelled by Kim’s family-centric return to social media. Still, it’s clear the robbery had a profound impact on the entire Kardashian clan, including Kim and her husband.

In the recently released trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother-of-two said she thought they masked men were going to kill her. “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it,” Kardashian remembers feeling.

The French police’s latest update should be great news for Kim, who just returned from a three-month social media hiatus.