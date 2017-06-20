In the past few weeks, whenever Kim Kardashian wasn’t using her social media accounts to wish Kanye West a Happy Father’s Day she’s been hard at work promoting her new cosmetics line KKW Beauty. As with most things Kardashian, the promotion of the line has spawned a bit of controversy, as a photo with a rather bronzed Kim led some to call her out for wearing blackface to promote her products.

Kim’s fans took to her defense online, but now just a few days later Kim herself has stepped forward to explain the incident in an interview with The New York Times. According to Kim, she meant no harm, had the photo approved by many people before uploading it, and says she learned from the experience and did what she could to fix the problem. Kim explained,

I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.

Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.

It’s a fine answer, as she takes responsibility and says she was proactive in looking to rectify the damage she may have caused. Granted, the photo in question is still posted on her Twitter, but Kim didn’t simply brush the controversy off, in fact she explained the picture and says she’s learned from the situation.

So there you have it, Kim was a little overly tanned and maybe the contrast was adjusted for the picture. But it wasn’t intentional and the next photo shoot probably won’t have so much bronzer on site.