Stream Kodak Black’s New Album ‘Painting Pictures’

Atlantic

Even though he’s currently in jail for violating the terms of his probation, Kodak Black stays on his grind. Today he finally unveiled his debut album Painting Pictures. The album comes hot on the heels of his biggest hit to-date, the single “Tunnel Vision” cracked into the Top-10 on the charts. The track came with a stunning, racially-charged music video that got a lot of people talking.

“I knew this was the right timing for a statement like this to be made and I also wanted to give Kodak a different look than he’s had in prior videos,” director Michael Garcia told us. “I knew it was controversial and edgy — but so is Kodak. That’s what was so perfect to me about it all. When I found out he loved the concept it showed me how brave he was an artist.”

It’s just a shame that Kodak isn’t around to enjoy the fruits of his efforts. He is currently being held in Broward County Jail without bond. From the warrant:

“[He was] failing to remain confined to his approved residence except for one half hour before and after approved employment, public service work, or any other special activities approved by the officer […] on various times and dates, as evidenced from the pictures on video showing the offender at various places that were not approved.”

You can stream the Painting Pictures below.