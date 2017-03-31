Is This Modern Slavery?

Stream Kodak Black’s New Album ‘Painting Pictures’

03.31.17 6 mins ago

Atlantic

Even though he’s currently in jail for violating the terms of his probation, Kodak Black stays on his grind. Today he finally unveiled his debut album Painting Pictures. The album comes hot on the heels of his biggest hit to-date, the single “Tunnel Vision” cracked into the Top-10 on the charts. The track came with a stunning, racially-charged music video that got a lot of people talking.

“I knew this was the right timing for a statement like this to be made and I also wanted to give Kodak a different look than he’s had in prior videos,” director Michael Garcia told us. “I knew it was controversial and edgy — but so is Kodak. That’s what was so perfect to me about it all. When I found out he loved the concept it showed me how brave he was an artist.”

It’s just a shame that Kodak isn’t around to enjoy the fruits of his efforts. He is currently being held in Broward County Jail without bond. From the warrant:

“[He was] failing to remain confined to his approved residence except for one half hour before and after approved employment, public service work, or any other special activities approved by the officer […] on various times and dates, as evidenced from the pictures on video showing the offender at various places that were not approved.”

You can stream the Painting Pictures below.

Around The Web

TAGSKodak BlackPainting Pictures
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP