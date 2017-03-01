Atlantic Records

XXL Magazine reports that Kodak Black was arrested today for failing to comply with the restriction of his parole. After attending court in Broward County, Florida, Black was charged with violating his probation from charges back in May 2016 that included strong arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Currently, he is being held in Broward County Jail without bond.

From the warrant:

“[He was] failing to remain confined to his approved residence except for one half hour before and after approved employment, public service work, or any other special activities approved by the officer […] on various times and dates, as evidenced from the pictures on video showing the offender at various places that were not approved.”

On or around February 1 he was a strip club called Club Lexx in Miami, and on February 18 he attended Adrien Broner’s boxing match in Cincinatti, Ohio.

He also failed to complete anger management or pay for it per the warrant, and his His probation officer Sandra Friedman stated that “the offender was instructed to attend the Anger Management Program at 5th Street Counseling Center, and on 2/14/2017, he was unsuccessfully discharged from this program.”

As part of his Back and Better tour Kodak was scheduled to perform in New York tomorrow on March 1, though it looks like he will not be making that tour date now, unless something changes drastically later today. His fantastic new song “Tunnel Vision” just entered the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 27 and we recently spoke to the director of the track’s fantastic video, Michael Garcia, about the process of shooting the clip.