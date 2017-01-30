Kodak Black’s New Haircut Is Awful And People Are Reacting Accordingly

Kodak Black decided to ditch his signature knotty dreads to opt for a new look. The self-proclaimed “Project Baby” allowed a barber to shore off his locs in exchange for a closely cropped fade, which resembles the hairstyle worn by another famous street rapper, and a small rat tail for added effect.
This Ain’t A Boosie Fade Fuck Nigga This A #KodakFade #Trendsetter I Keep Something New Going On … I Cut The #KodakKnots
“This ain’t a Boosie fade, f*ck n****,” Kodak initially wrote on Instagram, where he showed off his new look in multiple posts and referred to himself as a trendsetter. “This is a Kodak fade. I keep something new going.” The reference Badazz extends from the look Boosie has worn ever since entering the spotlight in the 2000s, one he proclaimed as the “Boosie fade” years ago.
The only difference between the two styles is Kodak’s tail that extends down the back of his neck. Otherwise, it’s the same schoolboy haircut chosen off the chart in the barbershop. Actually, it seems like Kodak has a fixation on Louisiana rappers since he tried to strong arm Lil Wayne’s “greatest rapper alive” title a few weeks back and now he’s trying to wrestle away something created by the greatest rapper to ever emerge for Baton Rogue. All in all, it’s just another in what’s been a series of really odd behaviors by Kodak since his release from jail in late 2016. He’s been involved in other one-sided beefs like the one with D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty over the slang usage of the word “broccoli” and he wore a ski mask for the duration of his Breakfast Club interview for some unexplained reason.
Kodak’s new look drew varying responses from social media users. One Twitter user claimed to like the closely cropped look while another suggested “that lil doo doo dread gotta go.” Then, there was also mentions of a clone, because rap needs a clone present at all times.
Below, a few more pics of Kodak’s fresh fade. Regardless of what anyone thinks, he seems pretty damn smitten with himself, which is all that matters I suppose.
Join The Discussion: Log In With