Kodak Black’s New Haircut Is Awful And People Are Reacting Accordingly

Kodak Black decided to ditch his signature knotty dreads to opt for a new look. The self-proclaimed “Project Baby” allowed a barber to shore off his locs in exchange for a closely cropped fade, which resembles the hairstyle worn by another famous street rapper, and a small rat tail for added effect.

“This ain’t a Boosie fade, f*ck n****,” Kodak initially wrote on Instagram, where he showed off his new look in multiple posts and referred to himself as a trendsetter. “This is a Kodak fade. I keep something new going.” The reference Badazz extends from the look Boosie has worn ever since entering the spotlight in the 2000s, one he proclaimed as the “Boosie fade” years ago.

The only difference between the two styles is Kodak’s tail that extends down the back of his neck. Otherwise, it’s the same schoolboy haircut chosen off the chart in the barbershop. Actually, it seems like Kodak has a fixation on Louisiana rappers since he tried to strong arm Lil Wayne’s “greatest rapper alive” title a few weeks back and now he’s trying to wrestle away something created by the greatest rapper to ever emerge for Baton Rogue. All in all, it’s just another in what’s been a series of really odd behaviors by Kodak since his release from jail in late 2016. He’s been involved in other one-sided beefs like the one with D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty over the slang usage of the word “broccoli” and he wore a ski mask for the duration of his Breakfast Club interview for some unexplained reason.

Kodak’s new look drew varying responses from social media users. One Twitter user claimed to like the closely cropped look while another suggested “that lil doo doo dread gotta go.” Then, there was also mentions of a clone, because rap needs a clone present at all times.

Kodak finally cut his hair but that lil doo doo dread gotta go — 👑Queen👑 (@Queen_Desia) January 29, 2017

Kodak blowing me with that little piece of hair ☹️😒 — S💋 (@dangerouslyChic) January 29, 2017

Kodak really cut his hair and left one knot in the back of his head…..lol I still love him — Hal (@HalleEnglish) January 29, 2017

Y'all needa get off #Kodakblack 😂 his hair cute on him 😝 — LLJ🥀 (@pinkblvntsss) January 29, 2017

Kodak didnt cut his hair thats A clone, Clondak — J. (@Jxylenn) January 30, 2017

Below, a few more pics of Kodak’s fresh fade. Regardless of what anyone thinks, he seems pretty damn smitten with himself, which is all that matters I suppose.

#MarriedToTheGame A video posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

The Fame And Attention Is Way More Than I've Ever Imagined, I'm Getting Adjusted To This Life That I'm Currently Living And I'm Learning The Do's And Don'ts Along The Way A photo posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:39am PST

All You Doubting A** Ni**as Made Me Want Double A photo posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

I'm Fly Like Batman But My Jeans Robin A photo posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

I'm No Designer Ima F.ckin Kodak Bear 🐻 I'm No Panda 🐼 Im A F.ckin Kodak Bear 🐻 A photo posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:58pm PST