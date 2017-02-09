Kodak Black’s ‘I Need Love’ Samples LL Cool J’s Iconic Hit

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kodak Black may be fighting a sexual battery charge but the Pompano Beach rapper still needs love. Kodak fed his hungry fans new music Wednesday night by dropping off his take on LL Cool J’s 30-year-old classic, “I Need Love.”

While Uncle L’s 1987 chart-topper found the rapper getting all introspective about his love life, Kodak’s version is all about the street life as he raps about quitting basketball to sell drugs at a young age, his son’s mother, dead friends, being rich and other assorted rap sh*t tales. “You would think I do construction I was out there selling rocks/I was in the rap game and still on the block/I was sitting in a cell when Enell got shot/That’s my cousin swear to god it would’ve been different if I was out.”

Kodak says he’s releasing a new project called Painting Pictures on March 31, according to the song’s YouTube page description. “I Need Love” and the previously teased “Tunnel Vision” featuring production by Metro Boomin are expected to make the cut.

While fans wait on Pictures, they can catch Kodak on his Back and Better 14-city tour that kicked out if Houston last week and wraps up on March 4 in Connecticut.