Kodak Black is as talented as any of the rappers in his class, along with fellow Florida native XXXTentacion, he’s about as troubled as any artist in the entire genre. He’s been plagued with legal troubles, include accusations of sexual assault and assaulting a woman in Miami, and has done his share of jail time. Even with all of that, Kodak has released a ton of music and his following is as massive as it’s ever been, but in his time away his contemporaries Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty have seemingly supplanted him in prominence with a more carefree brand of music.

Apparently, Kodak isn’t happy with any of that as he took to Instagram to diss Uzi and Yachty, and did so in a troublesome manner that included a homophobic comment. “I don’t even listen to Uzi / These n***as d*ck in the booty / They confusing the community” he rapped briefly on Instagram live. Then he added a quip about Yachy, saying, ” I don’t even listen to Yachty / He don’t even be dropping no knowledge,” he raps.

Homophobia has long been rampant in rap, and painfully so, and even in the era of social media where fans appear to be as knowledgable and consciously aware of such problems as ever, it’s clearly still going on. Kodak hasn’t exactly been apologetic about his problematic acts in the past so only time will tell if he will be this time around.