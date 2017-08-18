iTunes

On paper, 2017 should have been the best year of Kodak Black’s life. The 20-year-old Florida rapper released his debut album and charted his first Top 10 hit with “Tunnel Vision,” but Kodak was plagued with legal troubles over a myriad of charges and incarcerated the day Painting Pictures hit retailers, so a fairy tale year it was not. But Kodak is free now, and while he’s had some problematic behavior, he’s back at work and looking to pick up where he left off before jail with a new mixtape, Project Baby 2.

As the title reveals, the LP is a sequel to his breakthrough 2013 mixtape, and features 19 tracks and guest appearances from Offset of Migos, XXXTENTACION, JackBoy and John Wicks. The album comes at a good time for Kodak, as he’s made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, including dissing Lil Uzi Vert with homophobic comments, a disturbing bit of colorism that got him in hot water for weeks and even led to him deleting his Instagram account.

So, yeah, it’s probably for the best that Kodak gets back to making news for the music he releases and not the foolishness that he gets into outside of the booth. Stream Kodak Black’s Project Baby 2 below via Apple Music.