Atlantic Records

Kodak Black’s stint behind bars was far shorter than anyone expected. According to XXL, The Florida rapper was released from the Broward County Jail early this morning around 8:45 a.m EST after serving around four months behind bars. Sun Sentinel journalist Brett Carlson also received a text alert notifying him of the rapper’s release.

Just got this text saying Kodak Black has been released from jail. I'm out of the office so I don't know if this has been confirmed or not pic.twitter.com/G3LWfew7pS — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) June 5, 2017

Shortly after regaining his freedom, Kodak took to social media for a quick Instagram live session.

Instagram

In April, Kodak was found guilty for violating the terms of his house arrest stemming from a conviction in 2016 where he was charged with strong arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He broke his court-mandated restrictions by attending various events outside of his home including a visit to a strip club as well as the Adrien Broner fight in Cincinnati.

Kodak had been sitting in jail since February. When the sentencing hearing came around for his house arrest violations, the judge gave him 364 days in jail, but with the caveat that he could get out after a month, as long as he completes a set of life skills courses with in jail. Apparently, Kodak came through on the stipulation and is once again a free man.