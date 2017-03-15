Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a bitter irony surrounding Kodak Black’s new video. The Florida rapper recently dropped the visual component to his new song “Too Many Years” in which he laments all the time he’s lost while sitting in jail, while currently once again locked behind bars for violating the terms of his probation.

In the hook to the song, PnB Rock sings, “I done gave the jail too many years / years I won’t get back,” while Kodak adds in his verse, “I would keep on falling victim / Lost up in the system / Miss my brothers and my sisters / Damn I miss my lil one / I know sometimes I be tripping.”

Last month, Kodak was arrested once again for failing to comply with the restriction of his probation. He is currently being held in Broward County Jail without bond.

From the warrant.

“[He was] failing to remain confined to his approved residence except for one half hour before and after approved employment, public service work, or any other special activities approved by the officer […] on various times and dates, as evidenced from the pictures on video showing the offender at various places that were not approved.”

While there’s yet to be much word on when Kodak might expect to be a free man once again, here’s to hoping it’s sooner rather than later, and that it doesn’t affect his opening slot on Future’s upcoming Nobody’s Safe North American tour alongside Migos.

Watch “Too Many Years” in the video above.