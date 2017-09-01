Kyle Goes From Super Positive To Extra Petty On Charlie Puth’s Disdainful ‘Attention’ Remix

Kyle may say he wants to be this generation’s John Lennon and Kid Cudi all rolled into one, but to get there he’ll have to expand his fan base pretty significantly. His appearance on pop singer Charlie Puth’s funky dance hit “Attention” may be a big help on that count for the the upbeat “iSpy” rapper. Check out the “Attention” remix above.

“Attention” was already a spiteful, disco bop, and Charlie Puth has teamed up with rappers before, most notably on the irrepressible smash “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa. Kyle, who is known more for inspiring, positive missives about believing in yourself and having fun, might seem like an odd choice for such a petty track, but he blends in perfectly, leading off the track with bars like, “Who knew I’d have to see you as a threat? / Now I just wanna see you less,” and coming in for a spicy second verse that admonishes the would-be lover for “searching for attention in my mentions.” The “Attention” remix wouldn’t look out of place on a break-up playlist on Spotify, and teaming up with a multi-hyphenate, Grammy-nominated pop star who’s made a pretty impressive name for himself won’t hurt Kyle’s plans for world domination at all.

