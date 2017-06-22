Kyle And Lil Yachty Took Their Life-Affirming Hit ‘I Spy’ To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

06.22.17 29 mins ago

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been snagging some pretty youth friendly performers lately. The ABC late-night show recently had on Playboy Carti to perform his smash hit “Magnolia” on Tuesday, and last night, he invited another XXL Freshman to perform his signature hit. Kyle, he of the life-affirming single “I Spy,” along with Lil Yachty, were the evening’s musical entertainment. The two took to the outdoor stage at Kimmel and had a little fun with it.

Unlike the animated creativity of both their “I Spy” videos, Kyle and Yachty kept things to a minimum with the Ventura, California artist engaging fans and Lil Boat happily tagging along. Its not until the very end of the clip where Super Duper Kyle turns into Surf Board Kyle and rides on top of fans while performing the last bit of the record.

2017 has been very fortuitous to Kyle. Along with the XXL nod, he’s already got another potential hit on his hands with “Nothing 2 Lose,” that has him entertaining aspirations to become the Kid Cudi or John Lennon for this generation.

“All I can do with my music is try and be a light for people who are in a dark time,” he told Rolling Stone. “Like, ‘Sh*t isn’t that bad. You’re not ugly at all. Look at me I just try to pick people up.”

Around The Web

TAGSjimmy kimmel liveKyleLil Yachty

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 7 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 7 days ago 8 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP