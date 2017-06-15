Kyle Follows Up ‘iSpy’ With Another Eventual Hit ‘Nothing 2 Lose’

06.15.17

Kyle wasn’t intentionally engineering a hit when the time came to follow up his biggest smash “iSpy.” But he might have made one anyway with the insanely catchy “Nothing 2 Lose.” He premiered the track in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, explaining that he was trying to avoid all filters that would keep him from sharing new music.

“I feel like the fact that ‘iSpy‘ was almost a mistake hit definitely helps me with feeling like it’s not about making sure every song becomes as big as ‘iSpy,” he said. “You can’t calculate. I didn’t calculate the first time, so I can’t spend my time with like 30 people at a round table.”

That’s not to say that Kyle’s latest doesn’t sound polished. The track comes in somewhere between your favorite “aye” rappers favorite beat and a Chill Moods CD. And Kyle brings his typically goofy lyrics about Pokemon and going to college.

In the interview, Kyle also discusses how excited he was to appear on the XXL Freshmen cover, planning his outfits around song from Coldplay and memories from his childhood. He remains goofy and charming both in his music and in his chats. Give the new track a listen up top and listen to the interview below.

