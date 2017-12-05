Since Monday night, a massive fire has been raging in California, burning down as much as 45,000 acres, and burning at a rate of nearly an acre a second. The fire, which has burned as much as two times the size of Manhattan, blew through the city of Ventura, and struck close to home, quite literally, for one buzzing rap star.

Kyle, of “iSpy” fame took to Instagram to reveal that the fire had burned down his childhood home in a heartbreaking response to the devastating news.

“Just saw the house I grew up in in ashes,” Kyle said on Instagram. “This is so hard to watch. Such a beautiful city with so many amazing people who’s lives have been devastated by this fire. My neighborhood is in ashes all of my old neighbors and so many more have lost everything. The Ventura county fire department has been working incredibly hard to save the city, but we still have a long fight ahead of us and we all will need to step up and lend a hand to someone in need. Ill be reaching out to a lot of people today for help, to do whatever we can to rebuild the homes and lives of everyone affected. Please pray for my city and everyone in it. I can’t believe this.”

Kyle finished up the message by saying “Stay strong everyone,” and asking people to donate by texting UWVC to 41444 and noting that “100% of donations go directly to those affected by the fire.”