The pregnant Kylie Jenner has finally resurfaced after rumors of her pregnancy with Houston rapper Travis Scott surfaced some months ago. The youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family had gone MIA after the news leaked, not appearing in any of the family’s Christmas photos or being photographed out and about.

However, she did make an appearance at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, where she took a few photos cuddled up with her beau in the black-and-white photo booth. The pictures leaked online shortly after the party, revealing that the couple seems to still be going strong despite their newly reclusive ways.

Travis, meanwhile, has released new music in the form of Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, a collaborative album with Quavo of Atlanta trap-rap trio Migos. The Houston rapper had apparently begun seeing Jenner in Spring of this year. The pair’s relationship rapidly progressed from expensive gifts to the point of going half on a baby, but unlike some of the other Kardashians, it appears Kylie prefers to keep a low profile. They still haven’t even confirmed the pregnancy rumors yet — and the photos from the Christmas party are from shoulders-up, so it’s difficult to discern if she’s showing in them.