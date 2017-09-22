Getty Image

In journalism school they like to say Friday’s are the slow days, but clearly they didn’t take the Kardashians and Jenners into account, because no day is truly slow while they’re out doing just about anything. Take, for instance, the rumor that surfaced Friday afternoon that Kylie Jenner just might be pregnant, which is based on little more than hearsay and a baggy t-shirt but is more than enough to cause the internet to implode.

Toss in the details about Kylie’s brief relationship with the alleged father Travis Scott, and the long history with her ex Tyga and you’ve got all the details you need for a salacious story and a weekend full of memes, gifs, vines and everything else that makes Twitter’s reactions to the happenings of the world so hilarious.

Of course, though Kylie and Travis have their legions of fans, they’re not exactly well-liked by the most vocal of folks online, so most just couldn’t wait to spout off about the couple and their rumored new addition. Whether it be the idea of what the child will look like, or Tyga’s reaction to the news or even the meta commentary about people saying they don’t care about Kylie only to pop up whenever she is mentioned, the reactions to the latest rumor are spectacular.

Travis Scott really planted a seed in Kylie Jenner and got her pregnant. His ‘Love Galore’ verse is real life. pic.twitter.com/6iCfgDFNUa — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 22, 2017

Travis when he realize the baby gone age like Kylie before pics pic.twitter.com/YEc5r8vTgH — Auntie OG. (@OG_Stuff) September 22, 2017

live pic of Travis Scott’s baby in Kylie Jenner’s womb pic.twitter.com/Ea6yyhEPZ7 — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 22, 2017

Me: I could care less about the damn Kardashian’s

TMZ and Twitter: “ Kylie Jenner is pregnant by Travis Scott”

Me: pic.twitter.com/pMrt6sSaoa — 🏁 (@okaycornell) September 22, 2017

me: im so tired i should sleep and feel better tomorrow

internet: KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT WITH TRAVIS SCOTT

me: pic.twitter.com/8BS0NwHm5R — hot pepperoni 🍕 (@xokyliex) September 22, 2017

A live shot of Tyga after hearing Travis Scott impregnated Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/RmdhQOnPRT — Rob San Miguel (@robertsanmiguel) September 22, 2017

Kanye West reaction to Travis Scott getting Kylie Jenner pregnant. pic.twitter.com/9C0yGAT1Bc — TreTheGentleman (@TreTheGentleman) September 22, 2017

Travis checking why Kylie Jenner is trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/FXXF5pGV8C — Wonaldo (@ebaltazar7) September 22, 2017

when travis sees why kylie is trending pic.twitter.com/UhgoBCBq2F — beachboy (@WhatClout) September 22, 2017

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting a baby! 👶" Tyga: pic.twitter.com/xwaHbep1iw — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) September 22, 2017

Tyga finna be dodging Travis Scott/Kylie Jenner questions like pic.twitter.com/tewpdr2IlV — Ryan Belk (@rbelk_94) September 22, 2017

me: ok I’m logging out twitter: kylie jenner is pregnant and travis is the father me: pic.twitter.com/SCyXJtq7tZ — lluvia🥀 (@u_vee_ah) September 22, 2017

KYLIE JENNER PREGNANT? WITH TRAVIS SCOTT'S BABY??? SAFFFEEEEE IM DONE GOOD NIGHT👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/UmfGcUvJRO — D😝NIEL. (@AD1S1Tweets) September 22, 2017

Travis Scott the moment he realized he got Kylie Jenner pregnant and finessed that makeup money pic.twitter.com/GDjk3uHilc — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 22, 2017

Everyone reacting to Kylie Jenner being pregnant by Travis Scott.. pic.twitter.com/7URXwC46Id — PapaRob (@RobertStaberg) September 22, 2017

Tyga when he saw that Travis Scott got Kylie Jenner pregnant pic.twitter.com/AI4csxpAhw — CC1|TS6 (@Taylucifer97) September 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/ChapD_/status/911355968608387072

When Tyga and Travis Scott don't know which one of them impregnated Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/y98w2NeIJw — pia (@shalarey_) September 22, 2017

Kylie pregnant

Travis the father

Then tyga come out saying he the father

Kim having a baby in Jan

Kanye Fat And I’m over here like: pic.twitter.com/pQukJYLjNp — ㅤ (@eff_yo_tweets2) September 22, 2017

Me: I don't care about the Kardashians. People Magazine: Kylie is pregnant by Travis Scott Also me : pic.twitter.com/OycBkYPt2l — tamari (@xotamarii) September 22, 2017

Travis Scott’s child and Kanye West’s children will be cousins, which technically means Travis and Kanye are now brothers pic.twitter.com/yM4kET7f36 — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 22, 2017

When Travis & Kylie's baby comes out and doesn't have auto-tune pic.twitter.com/g0YZJZGFDb — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) September 22, 2017