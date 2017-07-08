Kylie And Kendall Jenner Are Being Sued Over Those Tupac Shirts That Everybody Was Mad About

Contributing Writer
07.08.17

Getty Image

Superimposing your face over photos of legends like Tupac and Biggie is probably always a bad idea, but when you’re reviled by sects of the hip hop fandom like the Kardashians and Jenners are, it’s a terrible idea. As such, it’s no surprise that when Kylie and Kendall Jenner decided to do just that with a series of t-shirts, fans of the rappers were livid. The complaints were so loud the Jenners pulled the shirts and apologized but their issues over the shirts aren’t done because now they made be headed to court.

Famed photographer Michael Miller, who shot the picture of Tupac that was used on the shirts is suing the Jenners according to TMZ. Miller says he never gave them permission to use his images, and in the court documents says he never plans to work with them, especially Kendall after an “political nightmare.” That’s likely referring to her much maligned Pepsi commercial, that also drew outrage and resulted in a public apology as well.

Kardashian and Jenner family rep Todd Wilson told TMZ the Jenners had nothing to do with the creation of the shirts, though they did approve of them after they were created, and called the lawsuit “absurd.”

Around The Web

TAGSKENDALL JENNERKYLIE JENNERtupac

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP