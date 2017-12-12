Getty Image

With “A&R ‘Bron” rapidly becoming a favorite meme of the both NBA and hip-hop fans online, the LeBron James co-sign has become more crucial than ever to breaking new artists. His workout video featuring the motivational rhythm of Tee Grizzley’s “First Day Out” more or less launched Grizz’s career, while the boost his co-sign gave to Metro Boomin and Big Sean’s Double Or Nothing LP can’t be discounted after the album’s lackluster reception (on Twitter, where Big Sean has always been a favorite punching bag for some reason).

Today, LeBron and Apple Music have fully leveraged that crossover appeal with the release of a playlist curated by LeBron in conjunction with Nike. Nike’s new NBA jerseys come with an app that allows access to NikeConnect, an interactive content bridge that now provides the playlist through Apple Music. By downloading the app and using the jersey to connect to the playlist, fans can check out just what else the King listens to before games and during workouts. While the playlist probably won’t give you any of LeBron’s athleticism or skill, it can give you a unique insight into one of the best basketball minds in the game, just another example of how technology brings us closer to heroes (or villains, if you happen to hail from Boston).

Check out the tracklist for LeBron’s Unbreakable Playlist below.

Big Sean & Metro Boomin – “Go Legend (feat. Travis Scott)”

Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Big KRIT – “Big Bank (feat. T.I.)”

Chris Brown – “High End (feat. Future & Young Thug)”

Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B – “MotorSport”

Gold Link – “Crew [Remix] (feat. Gucci Mane, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy)”

SZA – “Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)”

Drake- “No Long Talk (feat Giggs)”

Meek Mill – “Glow Up”

2 Chainz – “Big Amount (feat. Drake)”

Quality Control & Migos – “Too Hotty”

Big KRIT – “Confetti”

Drake – “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2 (feat. Jay-Z”

The Notorious BIG – “Unbelievable”

Big Sean & Metro Boomin – “Pull Up N Wreck (feat. 21 Savage)”

Fabolous & Jadakiss – “Soul Food”